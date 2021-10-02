TTP group want to talk, says Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Oct 02, 2021, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed that his government is in talks with banned terror group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for "reconciliation" with the help of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Watch this report for more details.
