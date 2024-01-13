Morning news brief: Polling underway in Taiwan's key election, US carries out new strikes in Yemen, and more

Voting is underway in Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China which is in the midst of holding its presidential and parliamentary elections. The election features three main parties - the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Kuomintang (KMT), and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP). In other news, the United States carried out fresh strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, on Friday (Jan 12), said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) after President Joe Biden said that American forces would carry out new strikes if the Iran-backed group keeps attacking ships.

Voting is underway in Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China which is in the midst of holding its presidential and parliamentary elections. The election features three main parties - the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Kuomintang (KMT), and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP).

The United States carried out fresh strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, on Friday (Jan 12), said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) after President Joe Biden said that American forces would carry out new strikes if the Iran-backed group keeps attacking ships.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over China's human rights issues and urged "maintaining peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait, during a meeting with senior Chinese official Liu Jianchao in Washington, said the State Department.

In the case of a Nicaragua-bound donkey flight that was grounded in France over suspicions of human trafficking, Gujarat police booked at least 14 travel agents, at least seven of whom are facing charges of human trafficking, destruction of evidence, and conspiracy.