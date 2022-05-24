Morning news brief: PM Modi says Quad is moving ahead with a constructive agenda for Indo-Pacific, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the mutual trust and determination among the Quad member countries is giving new energy to democratic forces and encouraging a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was willing to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing bloody war.

LIVE: We have ensured peace and stability in Indo-Pacific, Indian PM says

Modi made the remarks in presence of US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

At WEF, Zelensky says ready to meet Putin to end ongoing war

Putin is the only Russian official he may meet to unearth a way to end the conflict, Zelensky said, while addressing an audience through a video link.

No evidence found over mutation in monkeypox virus, says WHO's senior official

There is no evidence to prove monkeypox virus has mutated, said a senior official of the World Health Organization on Monday, as per media reports.

