Morning news brief: Petito’s death disclosure, Musk offers to help Tonga and more

In notebook, Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death in US: FBI

In a notebook, Brian Laundrie, who had taken his own life, had written that he was responsible for death of Gabby Petito, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.

To restore internet, Elon Musk offers to send Starlink terminals to volcano-hit Tonga

As the recent volcanic eruption snapped the communication links of Tonga with the rest of the world, billionaire Elon Musk has offered to send Starlink internet terminals to the country.

UN chief condemns Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen; at least 70 killed

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition forces on Yemen in which at least 70 people were killed.

NATO to conduct naval exercise in Mediterranean amid tensions with Russia

Amid tensions with Ukraine at the border, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia is not afraid of any state, including the United States.