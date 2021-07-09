Morning News Brief: Pentagon 'deeply concerned', Swedish airplane crash, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

The Pentagon said on Thursday it was deeply concerned about a series of attacks on US personnel in Iraq and Syria. A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise was composed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said on Thursday.

Pentagon 'deeply concerned' by recent attacks on personnel in Iraq, Syria

Surging food prices fuel 40 per cent jump in global hunger: UN

Acute food insecurity has soared 40% this year as recent food price hikes have exacerbated existing pressures from conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said.

Haiti says 26 Colombians, two Haitian Americans among group that killed president

A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise was composed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said on Thursday, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the killing.



Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash, says police

All nine people onboard were found dead in the crash of an airplane outside Orebro, Sweden, on Thursday, Swedish police said.

South Korea to raise Covid-19 restrictions to highest level in capital

South Korea will raise coronavirus curbs to their highest level in the Seoul metropolitan area, the country's prime minister said Friday, warning a record spike in new cases had reached "maximum crisis level".

Watch | Taliban retakes capital of northwest Afghan province of Badghis