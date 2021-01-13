Morning news brief: Pence rejects 25th Amendment, Iran on US, more

US VP Mike Pence has rejected invoking 25th Amendment process to remove current US President Donald Trump from office. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to defend himself by saying that the speech that he made before the violence at Capitol Hill was "totally appropriate". Read this and much more in our Morning News Brief

US vice-president Mike Pence rejects invoking 25th Amendment to oust Trump





Trump said the impeachment process against him was a "witch hunt" while asserting that it is causing "tremendous anger".

9/11 terrorists came from Pompeo's favourite Middle East destinations: Iran's Foreign Minister





The majority of the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York came from US-ally Saudi Arabia.

US records highest daily coronavirus death toll amid vaccination drive





At least 131,000 patients are now hospitalized in the US with coronavirus.

Capitol violence: Pre-riot speech was 'totally appropriate', says Trump





On January 6, Donald Trump addressed a huge crowd of supporters in Washington DC and made unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in US Presidential elections 2020. The violence at Capitol Hill followed

3 GOP leaders support impeachment of outgoing President Trump

Gravitas: Who allowed tech giants to control the narrative?