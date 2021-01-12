9/11 terrorists came from Pompeo's favourite Middle East destinations: Iran's Foreign Minister

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has taken to Twitter to berate the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, after reports emerged that the top American diplomat has accused Tehran of having links with al-Qaeda.

In fiery remarks, Zarif called the allegations allegedly based on intelligence data "fictitious", adding that Mr “we lie, cheat, steal" Pompeo, "is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies."

"No one is fooled," Zarif tweeted. "All 9/11 terrorists came" from Pompeo's "favourite" Middle East "destinations" he added. "NONE from Iran."

From designating Cuba to fictitious Iran "declassifications” and AQ claims, Mr. “we lie, cheat, steal" is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies.



No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came from @SecPompeo's favorite ME destinations; NONE from Iran. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 12, 2021 ×

The majority of the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York came from US-ally Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, without providing hard evidence, that al-Qaeda had established a new home base in Iran.

The New York Times reported in November that al-Qaeda’s Abu Muhammad al-Masri, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa, was gunned down by Israeli operatives in Iran. Iran denied the report, saying there were no al-Qaeda “terrorists” on its soil.

Pompeo told a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington that he was announcing publicly for the first time that al-Masri died on August 7 last year.

Pompeo said his presence in Iran was no surprise, and added: “Al-Masri’s presence inside Iran points to the reason that we’re here today ... al-Qaeda has a new home base: it is the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

"I would say Iran is indeed the new Afghanistan –- as the key geographic hub for Al-Qaeda -- but it's actually worse.

"Unlike in Afghanistan, when Al-Qaeda was hiding in the mountains, Al-Qaeda today is operating under the hard shell of the Iranian regime's protection."

(With inputs from agencies)