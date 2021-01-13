Capitol violence: Pre-riot speech was 'totally appropriate', says Trump

In yet another defense, current US President Donald Trump said that his speech before Capitol Hill violence was "totally appropriate". He was speaking with reporters before flying to Texas in order to inspect border wall with Texas. The violence at Capitol Hill saw 5 deaths and dozens of injuries.

"They've analyzed my speech in my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to the tee just thought it was totally appropriate," said Trump on Tuesday.

On January 6, Donald Trump addressed a huge crowd of supporters in Washington DC and made unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in US Presidential elections 2020. During his speech, he implored his supporters to "walk down to Capitol" just when the US Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's victory in elections.

"We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength,"

Trump and his aides have been consistently making unsubstantiated claims of election frauds ever since it was clear that he was to leave office to make way for Joe Biden. Trump campaign has presented no evidence and has suffered defeats in courts across the US including in US Supreme Court.

