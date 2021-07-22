Morning News Brief: Pegasus row, Afghanistan-Taliban, Tokyo Olympics and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

An official at Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group said Wednesday that the firm's controversial Pegasus spyware tool was not used to target French President Emmanuel Macron. Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh aimed at Pakistani trolls by sharing a photo of the Pakistan Army surrendering to the Indian Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.



Click on the headlines to read the full story:

French president macron 'was not a target', says Pegasus maker NSO



We can "specifically come out and say for sure that the president of France, Macron, was not a target," Chaim Gelfand, chief compliance officer at NSO Group, told the i24 News television network.

'We don’t have such a picture in our history': Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh slams Pakistani trolls with an image of 1971 Pak Army surrender



Attacking Pakistani trolls, Afghanistan’s Vice-President Amrullah Saleh shared a picture of the 1971 surrender. Taliban and terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture, he added.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Two Olympic athletes test positive for COVID-19, say, organisers



Tokyo is currently in its fourth state of emergency, which will remain until August 22 and will span the entirety of the Olympics, which begin on Friday and end on August 8.



Watch: India reports this year's first human death from bird flu

Watch | Gravitas: Norwegian beach handball team smashes sexism