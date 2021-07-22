'We don’t have such a picture in our history': Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh slams Pakistani trolls with an image of 1971 Pak Army surrender

Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh aimed at Pakistani trolls by sharing a photo of the Pakistan Army surrendering to the Indian Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

"We don't have, and never will have, such a picture in our history...Dear Pak Twitter attackers, the [Taliban] and terrorism will not be able to cure the trauma of this image. Look for additional options "he tweeted.

We don't have such a picture in our history and won't ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away. Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talibn & terrorism won't heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways. pic.twitter.com/lwm6UyVpoh — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 21, 2021 ×

“Yes, yesterday I flinched for a fraction of a second as a rocket flew above and landed few meters away,” Saleh said referring to the rocket attacks that took place on Tuesday while President Ashraf Ghani and others were offering prayer on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.



On July 15, the Afghan First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh had said that the Pakistani air force has warned the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Afghan Air Force that any attempt to evict the Taliban from the neighbouring Spin Boldak area would be met with and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force.

A solemn surrender ceremony was performed at Dacca Race Course on December 16, 1971, during which Pakistani Lt General AAK Niazi signed the "Instrument of Surrender" in the presence of Indian Army Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora.

The paper allowed 93,000 Pakistani soldiers from the Pakistan Armed Forces Eastern Command to surrender, effectively ending the Bangladesh Liberation War and paving the way for the formation of Bangladesh.

