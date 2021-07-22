Tokyo Olympics 2020: Two Olympic athletes test positive for COVID-19, say organisers

Two athletes living in the Olympic village tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Tokyo 2020 organisers.

The organisers revealed a total of 12 new positive cases, including the two athletes, increasing the total number of positive cases to 87.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, COVID-19 infections in Tokyo reached a six-month high, with 1,832 new cases reported just two days before the Games began.



Also read | Will India improve its medal tally at Olympics?

Tokyo is currently in its fourth state of emergency, which will remain until August 22 and will span the entirety of the Olympics, which begin on Friday and end on August 8.

WATCH |

Cases among younger, unvaccinated persons are significantly increasing, according to experts, as Japan's vaccination campaign loses steam owing to supply concerns.



Many of the serious cases are involving people in their fifties.

Japan's vaccination campaign started late and slowly but ramped up considerably in May for several weeks as the supply of imported vaccines stabilised and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet tried to speed up the campaign before the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies)