The oldest Olympic athlete was a Swedish shooter named Oscar Swahn, who was 72 years, 280 days old when he won a silver medal in the 1920 Olympics. But age is just a number for athletes competing at this year's Tokyo Olympics. From 66-year-old equestrian to 46-year-old gymnast, age is no hurdle while vying for medal at the Olympics this year. Here we take a look some of the oldest athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games this year.