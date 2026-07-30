/UEFA Threatens FIFA Boycott Over Infantino's World Cup Investment Plan | World Football News

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 23:12 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 23:12 IST
UEFA has threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments if FIFA President Gianni Infantino proceeds with a proposal to sell a minority stake in the FIFA World Cup to private investors. During an emergency meeting, UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously rejected the plan, warning that no UEFA national team would participate in FIFA competitions unless the proposal is completely withdrawn. FIFA argues the move would unlock billions of dollars in commercial value, while UEFA says it risks the integrity and governance of world football.