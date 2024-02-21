Morning news brief: Farmers resume march to Delhi, WFP pauses Gaza food supply, and more

The Delhi Police has recommended that commuters steer clear of various roads in the central areas of the capital city due to special traffic arrangements ahead of the planned farmers' protest today. Following almost two weeks of contention, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) revealed on Tuesday night that they had reached an agreement for power-sharing. Meanwhile, in India, renowned Indian jurist Fali S Nariman passed away at 95 in New Delhi.

Ahead of the planned march to the capital city of Delhi on Wednesday (Feb 21) by the protesting farmers, the traffic police has issued an advisory for commuters. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid several roads in the central parts of the capital due to special traffic arrangements.

The World Food Programme's (WFP) "live-saving" food deliveries to northern Gaza have been paused as the agency claimed that aid convoys had had to go through "complete chaos and violence due to the collapse of civil order" while making those deliveries.

After nearly two weeks of tussle, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) announced late Tuesday that a power-sharing arrangement had been reached. The elections held earlier this month failed to produce a decisive winner, forcing the dynastic parties to cobble together a coalition.

Former US president Donald Trump has said Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was a "brave" man who probably should not have returned to his country. Navalny was pronounced dead last week in rather mysterious circumstances, prompting accusations from the Western bloc that President Vladimir Putin had engineered the entire plot to silence an influential voice.