India: Renowned constitutional jurist Fali S Nariman passes away in New Delhi aged 95

Fali S Nariman, a distinguished constitutional expert and long-standing senior advocate of the Supreme Court, passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday (Feb 21) at the age of 95.

Nariman's legal journey began in November 1950 when he was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court. His exceptional legal acumen led to his designation as a senior advocate in 1961, marking the commencement of a remarkable career that spanned over 70 years.

Initially practicing in the High Court of Bombay, Nariman transitioned to New Delhi in 1972, where he continued his illustrious practice in the Supreme Court of India. Notably, he served as Additional Solicitor General of India from May 1972, following his relocation to Delhi.

Recognition and honours

Throughout his career, Nariman garnered widespread recognition for his contributions to the legal field. In January 1991, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards, followed by the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2007, which further underscored his invaluable impact.

Beyond his legal practice, Nariman held various leadership positions that solidified his standing as a global legal authority. He served as the president of the Bar Association of India for nearly two decades, from 1991 to 2010.

Additionally, his role as the vice-chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Paris, from 1989 to 2005, and as the president of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration showcased his international influence and expertise.

Furthermore, Nariman's tenure as the chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Commission of Jurists, Geneva, from 1995 to 1997, further exemplified his commitment to advancing justice on a global scale.

Fali S Nariman leaves behind a legacy defined by excellence, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the principles of justice. His profound impact on the legal profession, both in India and internationally, will be remembered for generations to come.