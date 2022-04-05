Morning news brief: Pakistan SC finds discrepancies in no-trust ruling and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: As Ukraine claimed to have liberated Kyiv region, the US said it is working with its allies to send "longer-range anti-aircraft systems, artillery systems and coastal defence systems" to Ukraine.

US may send longer-range anti-aircraft systems, artillery to Ukraine

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the US is working on new sanctions measures to cripple the ruble in order to halt Putin's war machine with further sanctions announcements this week.

Pak SC notes violations in no-trust proceedings, says Dy Speaker has no authority to pass ruling

Pakistan Supreme Court expressed doubts on the jurisdiction of the deputy speaker who called the no-confidence motion filed by the opposition members “unconstitutional” and rejected their plea.

Shanghai's COVID 'mission impossible': 38k health workers deployed, sampling of 25 million residents completed

As Shanghai battles the Omicron wave amid the lockdown, China's state-run Global Times said authorities had deployed 38,000 health workers during testing which is the largest number of medical aid since the virus broke out in Wuhan over two years ago.

Imran Khan calls for protests, PTI supporters rally at Islamabad

French Presidential Elections | Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen: The battle over pension reforms