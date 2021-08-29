Morning news brief: Pakistan government is not spokesperson for Taliban, says Imran & more

As the US reached its final phase of evacuation from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden warned of another attack in the next 24-36 hours just days after the deadly attack at Kabul airport in which 13 US troops were killed including several Afghan civilians.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday to discuss the Afghanistan crisis.

Amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said Islamabad cannot be held responsible for the actions of the group after the withdrawal of US troops.

Click on the headline to read the full story.

Attack highly likely in next 24-36 hours, says Biden on Kabul airport

US embassy in Kabul warned its citizens to leave the airport vicinity immediately due to a "credible threat" of an attack amid the evacuation operation.

Pakistan govt is not spokesperson for Taliban: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Islamabad cannot be held responsible for the actions of the Taliban in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

Indian external affairs minister, US secretary of state discuss Afghan crisis

US Secretary of State Blinken also said he and EAM Jaishankar discussed shared priorities of the two countries, which include continued coordination on Afghanistan.

Tokyo Paralympics: Silver for India as Bhavinaben Patel goes down fighting in table tennis final

The first medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as star player Bhavinaben Patel won the historic silver in women's table tennis.

Watch: Big setback to Biden amid a panic-stricken evacuation attempt