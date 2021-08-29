Attack highly likely in next 24-36 hours, says Biden on Kabul airport

Just days after the deadly blast at Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden said the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport "remains high".

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," the US president said.

Watch:

Several Afghans were killed including 13 US servicemen on Thursday around Kabul airport. The US said on Saturday it had killed "high profile" targets which included a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan in retaliation against the suicide attack on Thursday.

The bombing was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan group.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: "The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that's a good thing."

President Biden reiterated that the US will "continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack" as the US continued its evacuation operation with the August 31 deadline just two days away.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Kabul warned its citizens of a "credible threat" and asked them to leave the airport vicinity "immediately".

The embassy said there is a threat to "the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the near the Panjshir petrol station on the northwest side of the airport."

The US authorities said 1,400 people at the airport were "screened" on Saturday and put on flights with 112,000 people being flown out of Afghanistan since August 14.

Kirby said the bodies of 13 US soldiers who were killed in the Kabul airport attack were flown back home on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)



