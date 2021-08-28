Kabul airport blasts: Taliban condemn US drone attack on IS-K militant

The Taliban on Saturday condemned a drone strike by the US against the militant of Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) which took credit for the suicide attack outside the Kabul airport, terming, the operation as a “clear attack on Afghan territory”.

On Friday, the US military said it carried out a drone strike against a "planner" of the IS-K following the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target," said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.

“We know of no civilian casualties,” he added in a statement announcing the first reported US strike since the attack.

The strike, launched from outside of Afghanistan, came as the airlift of evacuees from Kabul airport continued under much-heightened security after Thursday's attack.

At least 78 people were killed, including 13 US troops, when a suicide attacker exploded a bomb in the dense crowd in front of the airport's Abbey Gate. Some media reported that fatalities numbered close to 200.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid Mujahid said the militant organisation is expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly, once US forces leave, and would announce a full cabinet in the coming days.

He said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank.

He also said he expected the serious economic turbulence which has hit the Afghani currency to ease soon.

(With inputs from agencies)