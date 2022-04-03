Morning news brief: Pak political crisis updates, Kyiv region liberated, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Live: Pak political crisis updates: Will Imran survive no-confidence vote?

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's government faces no-confidence vote in Parliament today. All eyes will be on the cricketer-turned-politician who has declared that he will play till the last ball.

Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region liberated: Ukraine

Amid the fighting in Ukraine, the country's defence minister Ganna Maliar said Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kyiv region".

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide social media blackout, shows network data

To curb protests, the government of Sri Lanka seems to have also come up with a nationwide social media blackout, an independent monitor confirmed citing real-time network data.

North Korea slams South minister’s remarks over military strike capability

Threats and counterstatements seem to have become rife in Koreas. In the latest development, Kim Yo Jong, who is the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, condemned South Korean defence minister's remarks on Sunday, state news agency KCNA reported.

