Live: Pakistan political crisis updates: Will PM Imran Khan deliver on no-confidence vote day?

Imran Khan no-confidence motion Photograph: AFP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's government faces no-confidence vote in Parliament today. All eyes will be on the cricketer-turned-politician who has declared that he will play till the last ball.
In a televised speech to the nation, he attacked the opposition led by Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party and Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N even as he refused to resign.
Imran needs the support of 172 members in the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly, however, his biggest ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) broke ranks this week and joined the opposition putting Imran's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coalition government in peril.
The no-confidence vote is the toughest test yet for the Pakistan prime minister who has battled the COVID-19 crisis including an economic crisis at home in the last four years. Now, Imran's 'Naya Pakistan' hangs in balance as the opposition has vowed to topple his coalition government.
Follow all updates on WION as the no-confidence motion in Pakistan's Parliament plays out today.
Apr 03, 2022, 08:14 AM
Ahead of the crucial no-confidence vote on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests".
"You don't have to sit silently, if you stay quiet, you will be on the side of the bad. I want you to protest and speak up against this conspiracy - not for me but for your future," the Pakistan prime minister told the youth.
Apr 03, 2022, 07:21 AM
Last over begins: Will Imran Khan deliver on no-confidence vote day?
Pakistan's National Assembly has 342 members. Imran Khan needs support from at least 172 members to save the coalition government led by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Watch: Clock ticking for Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Apr 03, 2022, 07:17 AM
No-confidence vote: MQM-P breaks alliance with PTI; Bilawal attacks PM Imran
Amid discussions on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan's government in Parliament, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan(MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called for Pakistan's prime minister's resignation.
Apr 03, 2022, 07:15 AM
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's life in danger as there was a plot to assassinate him, claims PTI leader
Amid a political crisis in Pakistan, a senior leader in the country claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's life is in danger.
While speaking to a Pakistani media outlet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Faisal Vawda said that a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate PM Khan.
Apr 03, 2022, 07:14 AM
Imran Khan is no Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Ex-wife Reham Khan slams PM
Reham Khan, senior journalist and ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Wednesday that Pakistan premier's political survival from the present crisis was 'impossible'.
Apr 03, 2022, 07:12 AM
US says no letter sent to Pakistan as PM Imran Khan discloses contents of 'threat letter'
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently, while speaking at a rally in the country's capital Islamabad, said that besides internal politics, a "foreign conspiracy" was also plotting his removal from power as he faces a no-confidence vote.
Apr 03, 2022, 07:10 AM
Official protest lodged with US embassy, PM Imran Khan tells Pakistani media
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan government had handed official protest to US embassy over what he called USA's interference in the country's internal affairs.
Apr 03, 2022, 07:09 AM
Ahead of no-confidence motion, Pak PM Imran Khan claims his life is in danger
As a no-confidence motion is going to be held in the National Assembly on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed his "life is in danger" on Friday, an ANI report citing local media said.
Apr 03, 2022, 07:07 AM
I play till the last ball, says Pak PM Imran as he refuses to resign during TV address
During the television address, the Pakistan prime minister said: "Why did I come into politics is what I want to tell the people before anything else."
Apr 03, 2022, 07:04 AM
Watch | Pak PM used the words 'me' and 'mine' 213 times during his speech ahead of vote to oust him
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan used the words 'me' and 'mine as many as 213 times during his speech on Thursday ahead of vote to oust him.
Apr 03, 2022, 07:03 AM
Pakistan PM Imran Khan targets US again, alleges efforts to oust him
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on targetted the US again and said that the country was behind the move to remove him as it wanted a regime change in Pakistan.
Khan told a group of foreign journalists that, "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States".