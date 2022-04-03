Live: Pakistan political crisis updates: Will PM Imran Khan deliver on no-confidence vote day?

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's government faces no-confidence vote in Parliament today. All eyes will be on the cricketer-turned-politician who has declared that he will play till the last ball.

In a televised speech to the nation, he attacked the opposition led by Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party and Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N even as he refused to resign.

Imran needs the support of 172 members in the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly, however, his biggest ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) broke ranks this week and joined the opposition putting Imran's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coalition government in peril.

The no-confidence vote is the toughest test yet for the Pakistan prime minister who has battled the COVID-19 crisis including an economic crisis at home in the last four years. Now, Imran's 'Naya Pakistan' hangs in balance as the opposition has vowed to topple his coalition government.

Follow all updates on WION as the no-confidence motion in Pakistan's Parliament plays out today.