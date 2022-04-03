'Prepare for elections': Imran's dramatic TV speech amid no-confidence motion

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan's deputy Speaker on Sunday dismissed the no-trust motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan amid uproar in Parliament

Imran Khan addressed the nation from PM's house in Islamabad as the National Assembly was in session. The Pakistan Prime Minister said, "I have sent advice to the President to dissolve the Assembly."

Also Read | LIVE: Pakistan Parliament no-confidence motion - as it happens

The Pakistan prime minister said the deputy Speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime and the foreign conspiracy".

In a short address to the nation, Imran said: "I want to say - do not worry, God is watching over Pakistan."

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," the Pakistan prime minister told the nation.

Watch: Opposition destabilising nation, says Pak's foreign minister

Imran asserted that billions of rupees were being spent to "buy" lawmakers as the opposition parties erupted in Parliament against the Speaker's move.

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari however said the Speaker's ruling was "unconstitutional".

(With inputs from Agencies)