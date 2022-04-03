Now, Pak's opposition choses own speaker, holds parallel session in parliament

After the dramatic turn of events at Pakistan National Assembly, the combined opposition on Sunday chose its own speaker and held a parallel session as the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed earlier.

Ayaz Sadiq has taken the chair of speaker. This is an unprecedented situation in Pakistan.



The opposition had earlier announced to challenge the ruling of the speaker in the Supreme Court. It was also looking to organise a sit-in protest inside the parliament premises until the issue is resolved.

This comes as the deputy speaker rejected a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing Article 5 of Constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition, parliament, said, "We are going to challenge the ruling by the deputy speaker and advice by the prime minister to dissolve parliament in the Supreme Court."

Also Read: Im the dim: How Imran turned out to be terrible caricature of great cricketer

On Sunday, Khan also said that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve National Assembly and call for fresh elections.

"What Imran Khan has done is against the laws. We're approaching our layers. The speaker has also done undemocratic work. Imran Khan has exposed himself through this move. We will be present inside the National Assembly until this decision is reversed. He is fleeing against the no-trust motion seeing defeat," Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Watch: Pakistan Political Crisis: Key Opposition meet ahead of no-trust vote

"Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan," Zardari later tweeted.

As per several leaders, the opposition was also looking to hold a sit-in protest inside the parliament. The leaders may not leave its premises, said Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a Pakistan People’s Party leader.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Imran Khan is a traitor (gaddar). He has taken an unconstitutional step and we are now protesting in National Assembly and will not go anywhere until this decision is cancelled".

(With inputs from agencies)