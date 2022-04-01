Watch | Pak PM used the words 'me' and 'mine' 213 times during his speech ahead of vote to oust him

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan used the words 'me' and 'mine as many as 213 times during his speech on Thursday ahead of vote to oust him.

Not only this, the embattled leader, who is facing mounting criticism for his performance, named himself 14 times in the speech as per local media.

Amid the no-confidence motion in Pakistan Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Thursday.

During the television address, the Pakistan prime minister said: "Why did I come into politics is what I want to tell the people before anything else."

"I have never accepted defeat in life. Whatever the result of the vote, I will come forward with more strength," Khan said in a nationally televised live address.

"Jinnah had the stature to come to politics. I thank God as he bestowed everything on me. Today too I don't need anything," the Pakistan prime minister said.

Fighting for his political life, Khan addressed the nation late Thursday, appearing to blunder when he named the United States as the origin of a "message" he said showed meddling in Pakistan's affairs.

"America has...oh, not America but a foreign country I can't name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message," he said.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters there was "no truth" to the allegations.

"We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect (and) we support Pakistan's constitutional process and the rule of law," Price said.

Shocked at the way Imran Khan has endangered the global interests of the country. His recurring praise for Modi's foreign policy is an insult to the sacrifices of valient Kashmiris braving Hindutva. Among other things, the damage done to our foreign policy is incalculable. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 1, 2022 ×

The vote has become increasingly difficult for Khan since he lost his majority in parliament when his main ally quit his coalition. It could see the former cricket star ousted and the return of political uncertainty.

No Pakistan premier has ever seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.

The government is also battling to contain a rise in militancy by the Pakistan Taliban, which on Wednesday announced an offensive against security forces during Ramadan, due to begin within days with the sighting of the next new moon.

(With inputs from agencies)