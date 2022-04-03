North Korea slams South minister’s remarks over military strike capability, warns of response  

Threats and counterstatements seem to have become rife in Koreas. In the latest development, Kim Yo Jong, who is the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, condemned South Korean defence minister's remarks on Sunday, state news agency KCNA reported.

The minister had commented on the neighbour's ability to strike the North, a Reuters report said citing KCNA.

Also Read: North Korea is linked to a cyberattack disguised as a Covid vaccine

The comment "has further worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the Korean peninsula," the North Korean leader’s sister was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

Yo Jong, vice department director, Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also said the country would "reconsider a lot of things" and that South Korea "may face a serious threat" due to these remarks.

Watch: Getting inked is a crime in South Korea as it upholds the ban on Tattoos

On Friday, South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook had said his country’s military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea."

The ministry will also support the military to respond overwhelmingly to missile threats by North Korea, Suh also said. He had also called the north its "enemy."

(With inputs from agencies)