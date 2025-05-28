Morning news brief: Operation Sindoor outreach; Trump administration pauses student visa appointments, and more

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation to Panama, delivered a scathing rebuke of Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during his 3-day visit to the US, met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler. The key focus of the meet is to advance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

President Donald Trump’s administration has ordered US embassies to stop scheduling new appointments for student visas as it gears up to expand social media screenings for applicants.

Russian Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, responded to Trump's Truth social post, saying that “I only know of one REALLY BAD thing- WWIII”.

Operation Sindoor outreach | 'Our desire to be left alone not reciprocated by other side': Shashi Tharoor slams Pakistan for promoting terrorism

Speaking to the Indian community in Panama, Tharoor said, "Unfortunately, our desire to just be left alone is not reciprocated by our friends on the other side of the border. They have chosen repeatedly to attack us because they believe that they want territory which they do not control, which we control. It is part of the sovereign borders of the United Indian, and we are not going to give it to them even if we have to pay the price that we have repeatedly been paid. "



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington: Early convening of India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue in focus

Trump administration pauses student visa appointments for ‘expansion of social media screening’

Trump warns Putin he ‘Played With Fire’; Medvedev fires back with WWIII threat

Watch | Trump media to sell stock to buy Bitcoin