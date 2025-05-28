Former Russian President and Russian Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, responded to Trump's Truth social post, saying that “I only know of one REALLY BAD thing- WWIII”.

In a post on the social media platform X, Medvedev said, “Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!”

This came as a response to President Trump's warning that Russia had avoided really bad consequences solely due to Trump.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realise is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" said Trump in a Truth Social post.

The speculation from the European Union was right, Trump finally admitted that he was trying his best to protect Vladimir Putin.

Russian state media, Russia Today, mocked Trump and suggested that we should wait till tomorrow until he changes his mind.

"President Trump warns Moscow, claiming Russia avoided ‘REALLY BAD’ consequences only thanks to him ‘Putin doesn’t realise… he’s playing with fire!’ — Trump’s message leaves little room for misinterpretation Until he posts the opposite tomorrow morning"

These war of words on social media epitomises the intersection of the US global diplomacy and Trump's quirky self-contradiction, which is becoming usual for everyone around him. Even the Russian officials and media interpret them as the same. Trump wants to believe that his past relationship with Putin is deterring any global conflict. However, the statements of Russian officials are a mixture of mockery and menace. As Dmitry Medvedev hints at the spectre of WWIII, the international community is left wondering whether Trump's remarks are a mixture of warning or boasting or just another drama in his political theatrics.