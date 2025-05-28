Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington: Early convening of India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue in focus

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during his 3-day visit to the US, met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler. The key focus of the meet is to advance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

The two leaders discussed the early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to deepen tech and trade collaboration.

Indian Embassy in the US tweeted a photograph of the officials, the post read: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler to advance cooperation in critical & emerging technologies. They also discussed early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to deepen tech & trade collaboration.

The foreign secretary, who is currently in Washington, DC, commenced his official visit on May 27 to meet with senior officials of the US administration.

MEA in a statement said, "Misri will meet senior officials of the US administration. The visit is a follow-up to the prime minister’s visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides had launched the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century."

Prior to this visit, Misri was in Japan in continuation of the regular high-level contacts between the two sides in effort to further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"During his meeting with his counterpart, Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi, the two sides reviewed the salient issues in the multi-dimensional bilateral ties between India and Japan, including political relations, defence and security, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged views on issues of topical importance."