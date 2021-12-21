Morning news brief: Omicron spread, WHO alert, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking in Geneva, remarked, "An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled." The Omicron variant accounted for 73 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the United States.UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided that no lockdown will be imposed in the country till Christmas.Former US president Donald Trump was jeered and greeted with boos by his supporters in Texas’ Dallas city after he revealed that he has taken Covid booster dose.



'An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled': WHO chief





With the COVID-19 Omicron variant continuing to spread and relatives and friends intending to get together over the holidays, the head of the World Health Organization has cautioned that celebrations may need to be cancelled.

Omicron: Within a week, the strain increased from 3% to 73% of US COVID-19 cases



According to the most recent federal estimates, the Omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, up from about 3% last week.

Boris Johnson decides on 'no lockdown' before Christmas



The leader, who is battling personal controversies, decided that his officials will keep a close eye on the situation and the Covid surge will stay "under constant review".

Trump heckled by supporters in Texas after revealing he took Covid booster dose



Former US president Donald Trump was jeered and greeted with boos by his supporters in Texas’ Dallas city after he revealed that he has taken Covid booster dose.



