Trump heckled by supporters in Texas after revealing he took Covid booster dose

Former US president Donald Trump was jeered and greeted with boos by his supporters in Texas’ Dallas city after he revealed that he has taken Covid booster dose.

Trump made these remarks to an audience, most of whom were unmasked, during a live interview with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly's "History Tour”, reported US news magazine Newsweek.

According to a video shared online by O’Reilly’s “No Spin News”, the former host said, “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” drawing some jeers from the audience, and he asked the former president, “Did you get the booster?”

“Yes,” Trump said, eliciting a smattering of boos in the audience.

He then tried to quiet down the jeer, saying, “Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't,” and then added, “That's all right, it's a very tiny group over there.”

'You’re playing right into their hands' when you doubt the vaccine, President Trump says. pic.twitter.com/xJc7JTL0cR — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021 ×

At the event, while criticising the vaccine mandate, Trump took credit for developing vaccines under his administration as part of ‘Operation Warp Speed’.

“Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide when we, together, all of us, we got a vaccine done,” Trump said.

"This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it," Trump said, adding, “It's great. What we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away.”

Notably in September, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he is unlikely to receive the booster shot, adding, “I feel like I’m in good shape from that standpoint—I probably won’t.”

Trump and his wife Melania Trump had taken the Covid jabs before leaving the White House in January.

In early October 2020, Trump was hospitalized with Covid for several days, shortly after his first debate with the then-Democratic presidential nominee Biden.

Trump’s comments come at a time when 73% of all infections last week reported in US was dominated by the Omicron variant.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of infections in only one week.

(With inputs from agencies)