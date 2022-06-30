Morning news brief: NZ designates two US groups as terrorists, Biden to deploy more troops in Europe and more

US President Joe Biden has announced to deploy more American armed forces across Europe in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In other news, New Zeland has designated The Proud Boys and The Base, two neo-Fascist US organisations, as a terrorist.

Click on headlines to read more:

Biden says more US troops to be deployed across Europe to counter Russia

Biden made the announcement on Wednesday after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid for the opening of the 30-nation alliance’s annual leaders summit. He said that a brigade of 3,000 combat troops would be stationed in Romania, two squadrons of F-35 fighters in the UK and two navy destroyers in Spain.

US groups 'Proud Boys', 'The Base' labelled as terrorist organisations by NZ

A US neo-fascist organisation called the American Proud Boys has leadership and members who have been federally indicted in connection with the disturbances at the US Capitol on January 6.

Texas: Deadly truck smuggling incident sees two more men facing charges

The man suspected to be driver of the truck packed with dozens of migrants who died in sweltering heat during smuggling attempt in Texas was charged in US federal court on Wednesday with human trafficking charges. An accused conspirator faces the same charge.

Watch | Partygate Row: Harriet Harman to lead probe into whether UK PM lied to Parliament

Watch | 2015 Paris Attack: Salah Abdeslam receives full-life sentence