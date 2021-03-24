Morning news brief: North Korea tests missiles again, Israel elections & more!

The White House officials said on Tuesday that North Korea fired two short-range missiles after a visit to the region by the top US defense and diplomatic officials. The US officials, however, downplayed the significance of the weapon tests while asserting that it was not covered by the UN security resolutions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory following Israel's fourth election in less than two years. The country's longest serving premier, however, may again struggle to form a governing majority.

Projections based on exit polls from Israel's three leading broadcasters also have showed Netanyahu's right-wing Likud winning the most seats in Israel's 120-seat parliament, the Knesset.

Meanwhile, Brazil recorded over 3,000 COVID-19 deaths on a single day as the country's health services reached breaking point due to the pandemic. The country's health ministry said 3,251 fatalities were recorded in 24 hours with the death toll in the country climbing to nearly 299,000 along with over 12.1 million coronavirus cases.

North Korea tested two short-range missiles: White House

The Biden administration is currently reviewing US policy towards North Korea which is reportedly in its final stages.

Netanyahu claims victory in Israel election but majority uncertain

'It will soon pass': Brazil records over 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro swore in Marcelo Queiroga as his fourth health minister since the pandemic. Queiroga replaced Army general Eduardo Pazuello.

Putin gets Covid vaccine; Kremlin refuses to share details

The Kremlin Tuesday told Russian news agencies that Putin was feeling well, however, declining to disclose details or provide photographs.

Watch: Gravitas - Myanmar crackdown turns ugly