Morning News Brief: Nigerian school kidnapping, Florida building collapse, and more

Rescuers have removed more than 4 million pounds of concrete in the search for survivors of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida.

About 150 students are missing after armed men raided a boarding school in Nigeria's Kaduna state, a parent and an administrator said on Monday, and police said they were in hot pursuit alongside military personnel.

The death toll from the collapse of an oceanfront condominium complex in Surfside, Florida has now risen to 28, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

On Friday, the hacking group broke into Kaseya, an information technology firm based out of Miami. They used the firm’s access to breach some of its clients’ clients. Quickly, a chain reaction was set off which paralysed hundreds of firms worldwide.



