Globally, 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attacks using Kaseya software

The ransomware attack focused on Kaseya, a US information technology corporation, has hit between 800 and 1,500 firms throughout the world, according to its CEO.

In an interview, Fred Voccola, the CEO of the Florida-based company, said it was difficult to determine the actual impact of Friday's attack because those affected were mostly Kaseya clients.



Kaseya is a software firm that provides solutions to IT outsourcing agencies, which often undertake back-office work for businesses that are too small or under-resourced to establish their own IT departments.



On Friday, the hacking group broke into Kaseya, an information technology firm based out of Miami. They used the firm’s access to breach some of its clients’ clients. Quickly, a chain reaction was set off which paralysed hundreds of firms worldwide.

A Kaseya executive told Reuters that they were aware of the ransom demand, but did not add more. According to cybersecurity firm ESET, at least 12 different countries were affected by the hack.

One known case of this hack’s disruption spilling into the public domain was recorded in Sweden when grocery store chain Coop was forced to shut hundreds of its stores on Saturday after its cash registers were knocked offline after the attack.

The White House on Sunday said that it was reaching out to the victims of the hack in hopes of "providing assistance based upon an assessment of national risk". The intrusion’s impact is still being assessed.

Most organisations that were hit include schools, small public-sector bodies, credit unions, accountants, travel organisations etc, as reported by Reuters.

Last month, REvil attacked the systems of Brazilian meatpacker JBS, whose production was disrupted last month. Most hackers seeking ransom have favoured more focused takedowns against sole high-value targets. JBS claims that it ended up paying $11 million to the hackers.

(With inputs from agencies)