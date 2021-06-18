Morning news brief: New variant of COVID-19, Israeli airstrikes target Gaza, China’s warning to citizens and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.



In response to Palestinian actions, Israeli jets launched airstrikes in Gaza overnight. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his country needs to prepare for "both dialogue and confrontation" with the United States under President Joe Biden. Team India and New Zealand will clash in World Test Championship final that will be played on Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Lambda: New variant of COVID-19 that is affecting 29 countries



By designating it as a 'variable of interest,' the World Health Organization is signalling that it will be closely monitored in terms of infection strength before being added to the group of 'variables of concern,' which includes Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta.

Israel carries out a fresh airstrike in response to Palestinian arson balloons



In response to Palestinian actions, Israeli jets launched airstrikes in Gaza overnight (from Thursday to Friday), the army reported. This was a retaliation for the actions of militants in the Palestinian territory.

China installs billboards demanding citizens to 'behave' during 100 years' celebrations





A little before the 100th birthday of China’s ruling Communist Party, banners and billboards have started popping out around the country, demanding ‘civilised’ behaviour from residents.

North Korea must prepare for 'dialogue and confrontation' with the US: Kim Jong Un





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his country needs to prepare for "both dialogue and confrontation" with the United States under President Joe Biden, state media reported Friday.

IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Weather predictions, Rose Bowl pitch conditions and probable XI





Team India and New Zealand will clash against each other in World Test Championship final that will be played on Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both teams will be looking to lift the Test Championship Mace and take home a cash price of US$ 1.6 million.

