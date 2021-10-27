Morning news brief: New ISI chief named, Sudan Army chief defends coup and more

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval for the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the next chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, ending days of stand-off with the powerfully military. Anjum will replace the incumbent Lt Gen Faiz Hameed from next month.

The appointment comes nearly three weeks after the military issued a statement to the media on October 6 naming Anjum as the next ISI chief, replacing Hameed. As per the convention, the Pakistan Army forwards the names of three lieutenant generals to the prime minister, who picks one as the ISI director general.

'Wanted to prevent civil war': Sudan Army chief al-Burhan defends coup

Sudan’s armed forces chief and coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defended the military’s actions saying that they seized power to prevent ‘civil war’ in the country. Al-Burhan claimed that he had to arrest politicians and call for a state of emergency as they were “inciting against the armed forces”.

ISIS-K could have the capability to attack the US within '6-12 months': Pentagon

ISIS-K, the Islamic State's Afghanistan offshoot, might strike American targets in as little as six months, while al-Qaeda can also improve its capabilities, according to a US Department of Defence official. On Tuesday, Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of Defense for policy, said before the Senate Armed Services Committee that neither terror organisation poses an immediate danger, but that they must be treated seriously since that might change in a short period.

Trump announces support for Bolsonaro as Brazil Senate backs criminal charges

Ahead of the 2022 elections, Former US President Donald Trump announced support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The endorsement seems to have been made on Wednesday just around the time when the Brazilian Senate recommended criminal charges against Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic.

