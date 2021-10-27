Trump announces support for Bolsonaro as Brazil Senate backs criminal charges

Ahead of the 2022 elections, Former US President Donald Trump announced support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The endorsement seems to have been made on Wednesday just around the time when the Brazilian Senate recommended criminal charges against Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic.

In the statement of endorsement, Trump bragged about his relationship with the Brazilian president and said, "President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the past few years."

With this development, Trump seems to be making attempt to throw his streak of endorsements into the international spotlight.

Touting Bolsonaro's work ethic and personality, Trump said, he "fights hard for, and loves, the people of Brazil" and equated it to being similar to Trump's love for "the people of the United States."

"Brazil is lucky to have a man such as Jair Bolsonaro working for them. He is a great President and will never let the people of his great country down," Trump added.

In a 7-4 vote, the Brazilian Senate recommended that Bolsonaro face criminal indictments for crimes against humanity. The recommendation has come after a six-month investigation into his handling of the pandemic, as per AP news agency. The Brazilian president has denied any kind of wrongdoing.

