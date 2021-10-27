ISIS-K could have the capability to attack the US within '6-12 months': Pentagon

ISIS-K, the Islamic State's Afghanistan offshoot, might strike American targets in as little as six months, while al-Qaeda can also improve its capabilities, according to a US Department of Defence official.

On Tuesday, Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of Defense for policy, said before the Senate Armed Services Committee that neither terror organisation poses an immediate danger, but that they must be treated seriously since that might change in a short period.



"I think the intelligence community currently assesses that both ISIS-K and al Qaeda have the intent to conduct external operations, including against the United States. But neither currently can do so, " Kahl said.

"We could see ISIS-K generate that capability in somewhere between six or 12 months. I think the current assessment by the intelligence community is that al Qaeda would take a year or two to reconstitute that capability. "



Following the Taliban's accession to power and the US military's exit from Afghanistan, Kahl is the latest intelligence or military figure to offer insight into the potential development of Afghan terror threats.

Many of these evaluations disclose a timeframe that runs for roughly a year.

Despite the terror organisations' alleged intents, Kahl stated that the risk of an assault on American territory "is at its lowest point since September 11, 2001."

(With inputs from agencies)