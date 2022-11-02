Morning news brief: Netanyahu claims victory, Pelosi's attacker pleads not guilty and more

According to the latest exit polls, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the course for victory in the elections, the polls give his his right-wing bloc slim majority over his opponents. Netanyahu on Wednesday said his party was on the cusp of a great election win. In other news, the man accused of attacking the United States senior politician and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has pleaded not guilty on charges.

Click on headlines to read more:

Israel election: Former PM Netanyahu says his camp is on brink of a huge win

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right wing, religious camp was on the cusp of a great election win. Earlier, exit polls also predicted his bloc gaining a slim parliamentary majority, paving the way for his comeback.

North Korea fires 10 missiles, lands close to South Korean waters for ‘first time’

North Korea fired at least 10 missiles of various types that landed near the disputed maritime border and close to South Korean waters for the first time, Seoul’s military said on Wednesday.

Brazil: Bolsonaro fails to acknowledge election loss in first speech; transition of power to begin

On Tuesday, Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro in his first address to the nation since his defeat to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva did not acknowledge his election loss and said he will continue to follow the country’s constitution.

Suspect in attack on Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty in San Francisco court

The man accused of attacking the United States senior politician and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, has pleaded not guilty on charges including attempt to murder and so on, in a San Francisco court, on Tuesday.

WATCH | South Africa: Sex workers protest against 'murderer' in front of Johannesburg court

South African women's rights groups and all the sex workers are protesting against a man who's been charged for murdering sex workers and this comes after the police discovered six decomposed bodies believed to be of women sex workers.