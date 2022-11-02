Brazil: Bolsonaro does not acknowledge election loss in first speech; transition of power to begin

On Tuesday, Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro in his first address to the nation since his election defeat to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva did not acknowledge his election loss and said he will continue to follow the country’s constitution. This comes after he lost the run-off election on Sunday by a close margin of 49.1% to 50.9%, said the country’s electoral authority.

This speech was made at a press conference in his official residence where he was surrounded by dozens of ministers and allies, “I have always been labelled as anti-democratic and, unlike my accusers, I have always played within the four lines of the constitution,” said Bolsonaro, reported the Associated Press. This loss also makes him the first Brazilian president to lose re-election.

After the brief address, his chief of staff Ciro Nogueira said that the incumbent President has authorised him to begin the transition process with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s representatives. Bolsonaro’s remarks came nearly 44 hours after he lost the election during which protestors blocked highways after his defeat.

During his address, he called these demonstrations a result of “indignation and a sense of injustice" over the vote, calling them a “popular movement”. He also went on to thank the voters who supported him. According to sources, his chief of staff and Vice President Hamilton Mourao will soon contact to discuss the transition of power which in line with Brazil’s constitution should take place on January 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.