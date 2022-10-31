Brazil: More than 500 roadblocks 'delayed' voters during presidential election

Following a left-wing outcry, Brazil's election chief on Sunday announced the removal of traffic police obstacles that had "delayed" voters during a crucial presidential election.

Alexandre de Moraes, the head electoral judge, said at a press conference that it was decided to stop these procedures in order to not delay voters.

Workers Party (PT) leaders published a tonne of videos on social media of voter buses being halted at checkpoints, mostly in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's electoral stronghold (2003-2010).

Lula, 77, wrote that "what is happening in the North-East is unacceptable."

However, Moraes said that "no bus was turned back and all could vote."

The superior elections court outlawed all traffic police (PRF) operations that would interfere with voting on Saturday night.

The head of the PT, Gleisi Hoffman, claimed on Twitter that Silvinei Vasques, the chief of the traffic police, should be detained for "non-respect" of the ruling.

On Sunday morning, the divisive Vasques posted an Instagram story asking Brazilians to support the incumbent far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

More than 500 obstacles were in place at noon, according to the newspaper Folha de So Paulo, which is 70 per cent more than during the first round of voting on October 2.

(with inputs from agencies)