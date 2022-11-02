North Korea fires 10 missiles, lands close to South Korean waters for ‘first time’

North Korea fired at least 10 missiles of various types that landed near the disputed maritime border and close to South Korean waters for the first time, Seoul’s military said on Wednesday.

"The North Korean missile launch is very unusual and unacceptable as it fell close to South Korean territorial waters" south of the maritime border, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Kang Shin-chul said, according to AFP news agency.

Of those, three missiles were short-range ballistic missiles that were fired from the North Korean coastal area of Wonsan into the sea.

Another missile landed 26 kilometres south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border. One of the missiles landed 57 kilometres from the South Korean city of Sokcho, on the east coast, while the other one landed 167 kilometres north-west of Ulleung, the JCS said.

Following the missile launch, an air raid warning was issued for Ulleungdo island, which was flashed on national television, asking residents to "evacuate to the nearest underground shelter".

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol chaired a meeting of the National Security Council after the launch, ordering "swift and stern measures so that North Korea's provocations pay a clear price."

North Korea’s latest missile launch comes close on the heels of joint air drills by Seoul and Washington called "Vigilant Storm", which involves hundreds of warplanes from both sides.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that he will also call a "national security meeting as soon as possible."

On Tuesday, North Korea threatened to retaliate with "powerful" measures.

"If the US and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against the (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) without any fear, the special means of the DPRK's armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay," Pak Jong Chon, a high-ranking official in North Korea, was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

