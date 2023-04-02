Morning news brief: Nepal president admitted to hospital, Israelis continue to protest, and more

Nepal`s newly elected president Ramchandra Paudel was admitted to a hospital Saturday evening after he complained of acute stomach pain. A prominent politician in Nepal, Paudel is currently under medical supervision. Meanwhile, Israeli protests continue to remain iron-clad after many weeks and despite a pause in PM Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans. The protestors are strong-headed and is demanding the government to suspend the legislation altogether and not take it up again in the next Knesset session.

In other news, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Saturday called on people to cast their votes for her Social Democratic Party (SDP) terming it a "better alternative". After becoming world's youngest PM, Marin is facing a tight race to keep her position.

Nepal`s newly elected president Ramchandra Paudel has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of sharp stomach pain, as per local media outlets.

Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pausing the controversial judicial reform plans, thousands of Israelis continued their protest for the 13th consecutive week condemning the right-wing government.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Saturday (April 1) urged people to cast their votes for her Social Democratic Party (SDP), which according to her is a "better alternative".

