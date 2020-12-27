Morning news brief: Nashville bomb probe, perils of new coronavirus variant, and more

Nashville bomb probe leads US investigators to 500 leads, suicide bombing suspected

Authorities have been searching a two-story suburban house in the Nashville area as they probe the huge blast that ripped through the downtown of the southern US city on Christmas morning

Three killed, three injured in Illinois bowling alley shooting

Three people were killed and another three injured Saturday in the US state of Illinois when a shooter opened fire at a bowling alley

India's coronavirus task force carves out plan to detect, isolate new strains

India's COVID-19 national task force held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the new strains of coronavirus, first of which was spotted in the United Kingdom

Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears

Europe has launched a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale as part of efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic

Johnson sold out fish stocks in new Brexit deal, claim British fishermen

Fishermen in Britain on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had sold out British fish stocks to the European Union as part of the recently inked Brexit deal

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, millions risk losing jobless benefits

US President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people

New York health network faces probe over unauthorised Covid vaccine

Officials from the New York State Health Department are investigating a Brooklyn-based healthcare provider on suspicion it violated state guidelines for distribution of Covid vaccine

Study sheds light on critical windows in pregnancy for COVID-19 vaccination

Scientists have found evidence of lower than expected transfer of protective antibodies against the novel coronavirus via the placenta from mothers who are infected in the third trimester

Niger heads to polls in search of first democratic transition

Niger votes in an election on Sunday that is expected to lead to the first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents in a country reeling from Islamist violence