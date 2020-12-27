New York health network faces probe over unauthorised Covid vaccine

Officials from the New York State Health Department are investigating a Brooklyn-based healthcare provider on suspicion it violated state guidelines for distribution of Covid vaccine.

ParCare Community Health Network "may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public - contrary to the state's plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers," state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker Saturday said in a statement.

ParCare Community posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday photos of the Moderna vaccine, saying its centers had received the treatments that morning, five days after posting that it had "been authorised to distribute" the vaccine for people meeting certain criteria.

"ONE SMALL INJECTION CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY!" it said.

US President Donald Trump on December 14 announced that his country has inoculated the first person with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in its effort to control the deadly virus.

Healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care homes are first in line to get the inoculations of a two-dose regimen given about three weeks apart.