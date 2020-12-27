Three killed, three injured in Illinois bowling alley shooting

Three people were killed and another three injured Saturday in the US state of Illinois when a shooter opened fire at a bowling alley

Rockford city police urged people on Twitter to stay away from the area near the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, as it was an "active situation" and officers were clearing the site.

Police chief Dan O'Shea said in a press conference outside the building that three other people had been injured from the gunfire and were being treated at local hospitals.

A person of interest is reported to be in custody.

(This is a developing story)