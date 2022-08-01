Morning news brief: Pelosi's Taiwan visit unconfirmed, Russia kills Ukraine's grain tycoon and more

Ahead of her Asia-Pacific visit, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her official statement has avoided making any reference to Taiwan. This comes in the backdrop of China taking an aggressive stance and coaxing the US to supposedly drop the plan. Meanwhile, a missile strike from Moscow has killed Ukraine's grain tycoon. As for monkeypox, New York declared it a public health emergency over the weekend as the total cases shot up to 5,000

Pelosi set to begin Asia tour, no confirmation on Taiwan visit

After China criticised the US government's plan to send US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, her official statement did not mention the visit to the country. Pelosi is expected to begin the Asia-Pacific tour with Singapore and later visits scheduled for Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

Ukraine’s grain tycoon killed in Russian missile attack

Seventy-four-year-old Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of Ukraine’s largest grain producing and exporting companies and his wife were killed after Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv.

US reports over 5,000 monkeypox cases; New York declares public health emergency

US reported over 5,000 monkeypox cases as New York declared a public health emergency over the weekend. New York City Mayor Eric Adams asserted that his officials will "expand outreach and access to vaccines" while informing that nearly 150,000 New Yorkers may currently be at risk over monkeypox exposure.

