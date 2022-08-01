Pelosi set to begin Asia tour, no confirmation on Taiwan visit

As US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her Asia trip, the Biden administration did not release any official statement on her visit to Taiwan.

China had earlier criticised the US government's plan to send Pelosi to Taiwan as it began military drills near the island nation.

In a statement, Pelosi's office said: "The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region" without mentioning Taiwan.

"Our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values," the statement said.

Pelosi is expected to begin the Asia-Pacific tour with Singapore where the US House Speaker is set to meet the prime minister and president including visits to Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has said it will unify with the mainland by force if necessary. Last week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to play down tensions over China, saying that, "We have many differences when it comes to Taiwan, but over the past 40-plus years, we have managed those differences and done it in a way that has preserved peace and stability."

Pelosi will be joined by other top US officials including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks.

(With inputs from Agencies)

