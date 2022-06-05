Morning news brief: N Korea conduct's missile test, Biden evacuated after plane breaches airspace & more

The South Korean military believes that North Korea has launched at least one ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday. The missile test came just hours after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first joint military drill.

Click on headlines to read more:

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills

This is the second time in two months that North Korea has conducted a missile test. Last month, they test-fired three missiles, including the Hwasong-17 – possibly the largest intercontinental ballistic missile in its arsenal.

Bidens evacuated from beach house after plane violates airspace

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware after a plane breached restricted airspace near their house, the White House said.

Russian TV mocks ‘opulent’ Queen's platinum jubilee, warns UK to ‘brace for power cuts’

A Russian state TV channel has mocked the Queen's platinum jubilee, claiming that Britain has “found the money for an opulent celebration” in the middle of an energy crisis, local media reports said.

Watch | 33 years of Tiananmen massacre: China vies to remove all reminders of 1989 crackdown

Watch | IIFA 2022: WION in Abu Dhabi; Bollywood stars on WION