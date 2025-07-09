In India, a Bharat Bandh has started. It has been launched by 10 central trade unions and several opposition parties, protesting economic reforms they claim are anti-worker and pro-corporate.

The death toll from the devastating Texas flash floods has climbed to 109, with over 160 people still missing. Governor Greg Abbott warned that the number of unaccounted individuals could rise as rescue efforts continue amid worsening weather.

In France, a fast-moving wildfire is threatening Marseille, spreading at an alarming 1.2 km per minute due to dry conditions and strong winds. The blaze has forced the shutdown of the city’s airport and disrupted train services.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk stirred controversy by urging Donald Trump to release sealed Jeffrey Epstein files and alleged that Steve Bannon is also named in the documents.

On Wednesday (Jul 9) trade unions and opposition parties across India staged a "Bharat Bandh" against the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the central government was pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights. The nationwide protest against government policies described as pro-corporate and anti-worker has been called by 10 central trade unions and farmers' and workers' organisations.

The death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Texas has risen to 109, as more than 160 people still remain unaccounted for four days after the flash floods, said Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday (Jul 8), as rescue workers race against time and worsening weather. As the hopes of finding those missing start to fade, Abbott warned that the list of those unaccounted for could lengthen yet. "Just in the Kerr County area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing," Abbott told reporters. "There very likely could be more added to that list," he added.

A wildfire in southern France on Tuesday threatened Marseille, the country's second-largest city, forcing its airport to shut down and interrupting railway traffic. Despite all efforts, the fire couldn't be contained, said the European nation's interior minister, Bruno Retailleau. The fire was fanning out due to high wind speeds and parched vegetation after a heatwave, firefighters said, adding that it had spread across a 1,730-acre area.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has not only challenged United States President Donald Trump to release sealed files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and sex offender, but has also gone on a tirade over it. He dropped a massive claim about Steve Bannon, former advisor and a close personal aide of Trump. The Tesla and SpaceX boss said,“Bannon is in the Epstein files."